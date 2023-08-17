The ranking of the clubs with the highest brand value. No Italians in the top 10.

The Manchester City is the team that has the greatest value of its brand among football clubs. To bring it back is The sun 24 hours which resumes the annual report The European Elite 2023 Of Football Benchmarkwhich ranks the 32 European football clubs with the highest value.

The British command this special ranking which highlights the company value which, in the case of the team coached by Guardiola, is equal to 4,073 billion euros. The Citizens have overtaken Real Madrid who until recently led the table.

