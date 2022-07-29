Waiting for the arrival of a possible left-back where the name of Marc Cucurella is strongly linked, Pep Guardiola has practically defined the Manchester City squad for the following year. And the Sky Blues team is once again a serious candidate to win everything in English football and throughout Europe.
Except for a last minute drop, everything indicates that Manchester City will not close any signing with the exception of Marc Cucurella. Just a few departures from the current squad will make the Premier League champion team move one more chip. To date, the only player who can leave Pep’s squad is Bernardo Silva and the English team has more than defined a possible replacement.
Bernardo has been offered to Real Madrid and City will release him if someone puts up at least 80 million euros. If this scenario materializes, Manchester would seek the signing of Lucas Paquetá. The Brazilian soccer player is desired by the entire Big Six of the Premier League and whose conditions are similar to those of Silva, capable of playing in multiple midfield areas and with great precision when assisting, although with fewer goals.
