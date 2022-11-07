Manchester City, financial machine: reports highest profits in history

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City vs. Man Utd.
The powerful club commands at a sporting and economic level.
November 07, 2022, 10:37 AM
manchester city announced this Monday the highest income in the club’s history, with 613 million pounds (700 million euros) during the 2021/2022 season.
The English club also confirmed the highest profits in its history, with 41.7 million pounds, about 47.5 million euros.
These figures have been helped by the return of fans to the stadium and the increase in the club’s commercial income, as well as the sporting success of winning the fourth premier league in the last five years and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.
“Our excellent income was due to multiple factors, but ultimately it was the result of the football that we play, and that makes the fans grow continuously: more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium and more partners who want to be associated. commercially with Manchester City,” Ferrán Soriano, CEO of the English club, said in a statement.
City also emphasized the transfer market and the 77 million euros that they received from the sale of players and that have led to exceeding the ceiling of 250 million in total for the last five years.
EFE
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 10:37 AM
