Guardiola is the model of a manager who signs players, exploits their best qualities and once they are at the right level, looks for a way to fit them into his playing systems. The manager is almost always successful, however, during his time with Manchester City there have been signings that did not turn out as expected, one of them being Sergio Gomez, who joined the Premier League champions a couple of years ago and was never able to show his full quality.
Coming from Anderlecht, Gómez arrived with the label of the best player in the Belgian Super League and being coached by Kompany, one of Pep’s pupils, a good adaptation to the ‘Sky Blue’ was expected, a fact that did not materialize and for which, this market he will be transferred to Real Sociedad, there being already a total agreement between all parties for a figure in the tournament of 9 million euros plus variables for goals and performance.
Gomez understood that if he continued in Pep’s squad, he would be nothing more than a substitute with few minutes in matches of no importance, this being his role in the team since he arrived, so, as soon as he received the offer from Real Sociedad, he had little to think about in order to complete his transfer. Sergio’s departure strengthens the noise regarding the very possible signing of a left-back for City this summer, his name being Theo Hernandez.
