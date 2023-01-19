With summaryManchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at home. Pep Guardiola’s team received two taps just before half-time and went to the dressing room with a 0-2 deficit, but repaired the damage after the break. Riyad Mahrez was the big man.

It looked like a game of chess in the first half hour. There were hardly any chances at the Etihad Stadium, but as is often the case, the venom was in the tail. Tottenham Hotspur hit completely against the ratio. First it was Dejan Kulusevski who took advantage of a mistake in goalkeeper Ederson’s build-up to take the ball from Rodri, then Emerson headed in from close range after another wavering performance from both players. Suddenly it was 0-2 at halftime.

So there is work to be done for Pep Guardiola, who with City was already eight points behind leaders Arsenal. Fortunately, his players shot out of the starting blocks after the break and the damage was already undone within eight minutes. First Julián Álvarez hit from the crowd, then Erling Haaland headed in from close range after a good cross with the head of Riyad Mahrez. The same Mahrez made it 3-2 by passing Hugo Lloris in the short corner. See also Group of 50 countries asks China for answers on violation of Uighurs' rights

Manchester City celebrates the 3-2. © AP



Mahrez set the final score at 4-2 in the last minute, after substitute Clement Lenglet misjudged Ederson’s long ball and Mahrez was given a free passage to Lloris’ goal. With a nice bounce he determined the final result.

The victory keeps Manchester City in the wake of Arsenal, although the deficit is still five points and the Londoners have played a game less. On Sunday, Arsenal will play at home against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. After that, Manchester City awaits in the FA Cup.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier League results and fixtures





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also HS Helsinki A smiling woman kicked Andrew Taua in the face in New Zealand - as a result, he ended up setting up a café in the Helsinki suburbs

Premier League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Premier League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.