Manchester City falls in Turin and gets into trouble in the Champions League

Things became very complicated for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City in the Champions League when they suffered their second defeat in the competition this Wednesday, in a match against Juventus Turin (2-0) that was decided by the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic and the American Weston McKennie.

City added the umpteenth negative chapter of a season to be forgotten. Involved in the most media trial in football and going through the worst moment since Guardiola was on the bench – with 6 defeats and 1 victory in the last 9 games -, City arrived in Turin with the obligation to win to a ‘Juve’ that was not in much better shape.

Especially because in January, the ‘cityzens’ will travel to France to face a PSG also in trouble, in which It will be another direct confrontation and perhaps decisive.

It was another game that revealed the many seams of the English. ‘Juve’, without much to offer, with only 1 victory in the last 6 games, also somewhat conditioned by injuries, managed to stop the rival machine and, when it had its opportunity, took the opportunity to kill a very depleted team.

The Mancunian team seemed thick. Slow in circulation, waiting for an individual spark from De Bruyne, Doku or Haaland to make the difference in dismantling the good Juventus defensive network.

‘Juve’ was solid in the central lane. Also agile in quick exit with spaces. Conceicao clashed with Doku to see who was going to be the most decisive winger of the game with dribbles, but the young Turkish pearl appeared on the other side to put order. Yildiz took a shot that marked the beginning of the chances.

City responded with a classic play. Orchestrated by the always clinical De Bruyne. Filtered pass to Haaland, only against Di Gregorio. The Norwegian subtly poked the ball but the Italian goalkeeper guessed the intentions and pulled out a saving hand, the first of the match.

The great occasion, far from spurring City, made them more timid. ‘Juve’ grew, avoiding pressure with some ease when releasing the ball. And he got his reward as soon as the second half began, with a goal from Vlahovic that turned Juventus Stadium upside down.

All in a curious play that left a scissors from Gatti, the center back. Gvardiol was not successful in the clearance and Yildiz found Vlahovic at the far post who, with a header validated by the goal technology on the referee’s clock, pointed the way to victory

City woke up at that moment. He came down, he started to sink ‘Juve’ and create real danger. The wingers arrived more easily, but always ran into the giant Italian defense. And Di Gregorio took out another fundamental hand after a shot from Gundogan.





It seemed that City’s goal was a matter of time, but again ‘Juve’ was better in the interpretation of the duel. And City very soft. Because he allowed the counterattack when he was very open. McKennie drove from midfield. It started and ended. He defined Weah’s center with a half volley.

It sealed a game that gave a lot of air to the Turin club, now with 11 points, closer to the top 8. And that left City very touched, with 8 points and on the brink of the abyss, number 22 of the 24 that enter the round prior to the round of 16.