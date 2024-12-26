The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Everton

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Manchester City comes into the match having faced Everton and Manchester United while Everton played their last Premier League matches against Manchester City and Arsenal. After the match against Everton, Manchester City will play against Leicester and West Ham. For its part, Everton will play against Nottingham Forest and AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester City – Everton

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City occupies the position number 7 of the Premier League standings with 27 points, while

Everton occupies the position number 15 of the table with 16 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Manchester City has a balance of 29

goals in favor

and 25

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 3 drawn and 6 lost. Everton comes into the match having scored 14 goals and conceded 21, which has resulted in 3 games won, 7 drawn and 6 lost.

So far in the championship, Manchester City has achieved 5 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses at home, while Everton has achieved 1 win, 3 draws and 4 losses as a visitor.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Manchester City and Everton today

The match between Manchester City and Everton corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 1:30 p.m. and you can watch it on Champions League on M+, DAZN, DAZN 1, #Vamos Bar 2, Movistar Plus+, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.