





















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Manchester City – Everton of the Premier League, which is played at Etihad Stadium at 1:30 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League on M+, DAZN, DAZN 1, #Vamos Bar 2, Movistar Plus+, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Manchester City – Everton

Classification and statistics between Manchester City – Everton

Manchester City arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Everton



while Everton played their last Premier League match against



Manchester City



. He Manchester City currently occupies the position number 6 of the Premier League with 28 points, while their rival,

Evertonoccupies the place 15 with 17 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Manchester City schedule, the Everton schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.