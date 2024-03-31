Manchester City tied with Arsenal in the match of the 30th round of the Premier League

Manchester City played a draw at home with London's Arsenal in the match of the 30th round of the English Premier League (EPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Sunday, March 31, and ended with a score of 0:0. Thus, the Gunners' eight-match winning streak in the English Championship was interrupted.

Arsenal have 65 points, the team is in second place in the Premier League. Manchester City have one point less, the city residents are in third position.

Liverpool tops the league table with 67 points. In the 30th round, the Reds defeated Brighton with a score of 2:1.