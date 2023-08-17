Manchester City is not having the best start to the season, beyond the fact that the club has lost in the English Super Cup and won the UEFA Super Cup, Guardiola’s complications go beyond that, they have to do with the difficulties that He is having the roster, losing stellar quality people like Gundogan and Mahrez to the market and experiencing constant injuries like Kevin de Bruyne, who will be out until 2024, as well as other men on the roster who are not in the best physical condition.
Pep asks for urgent signings after the market closes and the board works to comply with them, the priority name at this time is that of Paquetá, who would arrive to cover the gap of Kevin de Bruyne. The environment is positive and the champions of everything hope to close the signing of the Brazilian this week, but in case of failure, Plan B is already drawn up and plays within the Bundesliga.
Pep has put the name of Dani Olmo on the table in case the move for Lucas does not advance. The Spaniard meets the requirements that Guardiola asks for, an attacking midfielder with an assisting nature and who can add a good number of goals, but who, beyond these virtues in attack, has the physical background to contribute in defense as usual. do Kevin or as Gundogan did until last June. There is a good relationship with Leipzig, which could facilitate the move.
