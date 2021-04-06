Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will host Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (9:00 p.m.). tie that the English team faces as favorites and in a great moment of form, but aware of the danger posed by the Norwegian striker. The search for the first European title of City, and also the first for Guardiola since leaving Barcelona, ​​passed over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16 (4-0 on aggregate) and now runs into another German team, but an obstacle of more level to reach a semifinals that have resisted the Catalan since his arrival. Monaco, in the round of 16, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon, in the quarter-finals, crossed paths towards a European brilliance that they have yet to achieve in their European project.

Schedule: what time is Manchester City-Dortmund in the Champions League?

Manchester City-Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 21:00.

What time is Manchester City-Dortmund in other countries?

In Argentina : at 5:00 p.m.

: at 5:00 p.m. In Chile : at 5:00 p.m.

: at 5:00 p.m. In Colombia : at 3:00 p.m.

: at 3:00 p.m. In USA (Washington DC): at 3:00 p.m.

(Washington DC): at 3:00 p.m. In Mexico : at 2:00 p.m.

: at 2:00 p.m. In Peru: at 3:00 p.m.

