BIG NIGHT IN THE ETIHAD

Guardiola’s men have not overcome the Champions League quarter-final barrier since the Catalan sits on the bench. Three Achilles heels have run into Pepe’s colossus, knocking him down three years in a row in the quarterfinals: Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon.

This season, the Borussia Dortmund It is the rival to beat to prevent the list from being swollen. The historic top of the English club was in 2016, when it was semifinals from the hand of Pellegrini.