Manchester City does not stop dreaming about the signing of Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has proven to be a subject of very firm convictions, the German midfielder resigned from his team once it was considered unhelpful and opened the doors to the new generations, a fact that he fulfilled after refusing to be part of the group for Qatar 2022.
In the same way, the midfielder says he is in love with and fully loyal to Real Madrid, which is why he affirms that he will never play for any other club in world football and once the white team considers that his cycle within the institution has ended, Kroos will opt for retirement, however, Guardiola and Manchester City want to make him change his mind with a crazy offer for next summer.
According to information from Sport, relatives of Manchester City have already made a first approach to Kroos’s entourage, who will end his contract with Real Madrid in the summer, and they have made it clear that Guardiola wants him in his squad next year to That he is part of the trident with de Bruyne and Rodri, for this reason, the current Premier League champion is willing to put up a huge salary of 14 million euros per year and in addition to compensating him with various transfer bonuses.
