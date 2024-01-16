FC Barcelona is not fulfilling what was expected of the club this year. Of course, due to his role as coach, Last year he surpassed and even signed the departure of Jordi Alba and right now he is not even the shadow of what he was.
However, it is known that the full-back has a large market within the Premier League, one of the interested parties being Manchester City, who are currently putting the possible signing on hold.
The newspaper Sport He states that the City team saw Balde as the best possible signing for the left-back. The club has been improvising in the position for a long time, previously with Aké, now with Gvardiol and Pep wants a natural player for that area of the field, setting his sights on Balde. Now, the source assures that the champion of everything has put on pause his intentions for Alejandro, since his level is not the same as the previous year and before moving for his signing, they need the young man to reverse his present .
After winning LaLiga, it was expected that the culé team would have the strength to take a step forward and compete even more than last year, however, they are not doing this, they are third in the local competition, in the Champions League they leave doubts because they have of going through a very tough duel against Napoli and if that were not enough, they were humiliated by their eternal rival in the Spanish Super Cup.
