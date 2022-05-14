Gerard Romero dropped one of the biggest bombshells on the market a couple of days ago. The source close to FC Barcelona stated that the Catalans and Manchester United were already in advanced talks for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, who did not end up convincing the Barça club and his departure could mean real oxygen in the financial issue for those of the Barcelona.
Even if it is not destined for Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils, what seems like a fact is that the Catalans have decided to sell someone who was a great bet and has not had the desired sporting evolution. Thus, in addition to Manchester United, other powerful teams in Europe value seeking the signing of the Dutchman, including Manchester City.
Sport affirms that Guardiola’s team has contacted Barcelona to find out what Frenkie’s price is and his interest in De Jong is real, to such an extent that he would have already made a first proposal to the Catalans, which consists of giving them a player as currency and pay the rest in cash, an option that does not seem unreasonable. City tried days ago to sign Pogba as a free agent and failed, now they are focusing their efforts on Frenkie to rebuild the midfield.
#Manchester #City #forget #Frenkie #Jong
Leave a Reply