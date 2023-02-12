Manchester City manages to take three gold points after completing a practically perfect first half. The villains got back into the game with a goal from Watkins after a series of errors by the skyblues that lost some tension in a second half in which neither team seemed to play anything. As if the result of the break was worth them both equally.
Erling Haaland was not on the field for more than 45 minutes, but it was enough for him to assist Gundogan in the second goal for the citizen. The Norwegian left with discomfort at half-time and Guardiola decided that he had nothing to gain if he left him on the pitch during the second half.
Highlight the game especially of three footballers: Grealish, Rodri and De Bruyne. The three were the offensive rudder of the Manchester team in a fairly complete match, except for moments, of Pep Guardiola’s men.
Rodri Hernández put his team ahead in the third minute of the game after a perfectly taken corner kick.
De Bruyne and Grealish were the protagonists of the vast majority of the offensive actions of the skyblue. English is rediscovering its best version, and for the Belgian we ran out of adjectives and praise a long, long time ago.
Guardiola wanted to rest some of his stars as a result of Wednesday’s duel. The party of the parties. City once again depends on itself to win the Premier League, and this Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on DAZN they will be able to enjoy the postponed match of the first round between the two leaders in the standings; Arsenal vs Manchester City, at the Emirates Stadium. Are they going to miss it?
