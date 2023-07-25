After years of attempts, Manchester City managed to consummate the glory most desired by the sheikhs who run the club, winning the UEFA Champions League. However, the Sky Blue have not only won the continental title, but have also signed it in a season where Guardiola’s men have won everything, going down in history as one of the very few clubs that have been able to win the treble.
Despite these acts of glory, the talent drain has begun within the squad. Some footballers consider the cycle closed once they have won everything, while others are looking for a new home that offers them the security of being one hundred percent on the field and also filling their wallet with euros. One of them is the Algerian Mahrez, who is close to signing with Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia, so the City people have already defined the replacement.
His name is Michael Olise, the pearl of France had a very positive campaign last year with Crystal Palace. From England they report that once Ryad’s departure is confirmed, Guardiola’s team will make a formal offer for the transfer of the French youth. The footballer is aware of City’s wishes in his services and that is why he would have refused to sign with Chelsea, as he is waiting for the champion to sign a transfer that would exceed 40 million euros.
