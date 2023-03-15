Manchester City completely crushed RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening in the eighth final of the Champions League at home. The England team won 7-0, almost entirely thanks to Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland. He scored five of the seven goals, three of them in the first half. This makes Haaland the third footballer ever to score five goals in a Champions League match, sharing this record with Lionel Messi and Brazilian Luiz Adriano.

The first goal of the match came from Haaland from a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Less than two minutes later, the ball bounced off the crossbar of Leipzig’s goal, right in front of the Norwegian’s head. He headed it in gracefully, 2-0. In the stoppage time of the first half, Haaland completed a flawless hat-trick with his third goal.

After the break, İlkay Gündoğan scored the fourth goal for City. In the 53rd and 57th minutes, Haaland scored again, only to be substituted a few minutes later. The game, which was actually decided before the break, eventually ended in 7-0 after a last goal from Kevin de Bruyne. City thus qualified brilliantly for the quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old Haaland broke even more records in this game. He became the youngest player to score 30 goals in the Champions League and also the one to do so in the fewest number of matches. Messi was 23 years old when he scored thirty goals.