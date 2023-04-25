True to form, Guardiola declared a couple of months ago that Manchester City was not the slightest favorite at all. The Premier League was headed towards Arsenal while the Champions League had Real Madrid as the strong club. Well today the club sky blue He is at the top of the English league, maybe not in points, but he is the only one who depends on himself to win it, after four years of absence he is in the FA Cup final and as if that were not enough, they will play another life in the Champions League against the merengue club.
That is why Guardiola and his players are fully focused on the end of the campaign. However, at the same time the club’s board of directors moves its chips to close the arrival of reinforcements. In 90min we have informed you that the signing of Kovacic as Gundogan’s replacement is very advanced and now the English team wants to move into the squad of the future Serie A champion, Napoli, and steal one of the key men in the squad.
Manchester City will release Aymeric Laporte this summer and are looking for a replacement central defender. They put aside the option of Josko Gvardiol and set their sights on Kim Min-jae, a Napoli central defender who has had a brilliant season with the Italian side. The defender is not only a natural recoverer, but also has a great ball output and a very good game through the air. His clause is only 40 million euros, a gift price for a guy of his quality, an investment well below the 100 kilos that Leipzig asks for Gvardiol.
