As the Premier League resumes, Manchester City are in turmoil. The Skyblues’ management will have to explain themselves as part of an investigation into their 115 possible breaches of Premier League financial rules, according to the club. New York Times .
Purchased in 2008 by a fund from the United Arab Emirates, Manchester City have been on a roll ever since. Club legends such as Sergio Agüero, Yaya Touré and Kevin De Bruyne have been crowned champions, and numerous titles have been won, including a Champions League in the 2022/23 season.
But a few years ago, an investigation by the German media The Spiegel within the framework of Football Leaks, He accused the club of numerous errors, such as overestimating sponsorship income or even making payments in a tortuous manner.
According to an English club manager interviewed by the New York Times the Manchester club could lose between 70 and 80 points.
The leaders of the Premier League’s last winners are expected to be heard soon, with the inquiry expected to announce its verdict in 2025. For the moment, Pep Guardiola and his team are focused on the competitions, which begin this Sunday with a clash against Chelsea.
