But a few years ago, an investigation by the German media The Spiegel within the framework of Football Leaks, He accused the club of numerous errors, such as overestimating sponsorship income or even making payments in a tortuous manner.

Manchester City’s hearing over their alleged 115 breaches of Premier League rules is set to start on September. 16, sources have exclusively told ESPN. The independent panel hearing is anticipated to last approximately two months with the aim of a final verdict being reached,… pic.twitter.com/Sw9NEDfeNO — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2024

The leaders of the Premier League’s last winners are expected to be heard soon, with the inquiry expected to announce its verdict in 2025. For the moment, Pep Guardiola and his team are focused on the competitions, which begin this Sunday with a clash against Chelsea.