London (dpa)

Manchester City continued its series of successive victories, in the English Premier League, with its precious 1-0 victory over Sheffield United today, in the 21st stage of the competition, which today also witnessed Newcastle’s victory over Everton 2-0, and Crystal Palace over Wolverhampton 1-0, West Bromwich Albion drew 2-2 with Fulham.

At the “Etihad” stadium in Manchester, Manchester City settled with a clean goal against Sheffield United, in a confrontation between the “top and bottom”, as Manchester strengthened its lead in the competition table, raising its score to 44 points.

Sheffield stuck at eight points in the last twentieth place, where he suffered a seventeenth defeat today, compared to only two victories and two draws in the matches he played in the competition this season.

Manchester City decided the three points of the match, with a clean goal scored by Brazilian Gabriel Jesus in the ninth minute, but he failed to translate his almost complete control over the course of the game into more goals.

Manchester City tightened its control over the course of the game since the start of the match, but in the first minutes it clashed with a lumpy defense from Sheffield.

Despite this, Manchester City was not late in translating its advantage, as Brazilian Gabriel Jesus scored the lead goal for the team in the ninth minute.

The goal came after a quick attack by the team, from which the ball reached Ferrand Torres on the right side, where he manipulated Sheffield’s defense, then passed the ball to the motivated Jesus in front of the goal, where the latter prepared it brilliantly and shot it in the net to the left of the goalkeeper.

Sheffield tried to respond in the next few minutes, but his attempts were in vain in light of the continuing almost total dominance of the landowners.

Manchester City continued to dominate the course of the game, and the team’s possession of the ball reached about 75%, but it could not enhance its progress with a second goal, ending the first half with Manchester City advancing with a clean goal.

Manchester City resumed his pressure and control over the course of the game in the second half, and Jesus almost scored his second goal, after a quick attack and a cross pass from the right, from which the ball reached him directly in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper saved the situation at the last minute and brilliantly responded to Jesus’ attempt.

Sheffield’s defense also put pressure on the player Ferrand Torres, following a quick start to the right side and penetrated the penalty area, but the defense prevented him from repeating the game of the progress goal and prevented him from passing to his colleague Jesus, who was motivated in front of the goal.

The 72nd minute saw two successive chances for Manchester City, but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale blocked both of them; The first was a powerful shot fired by Alexander Zinchenko and the goalkeeper brought it out for a corner. It was played by Ilkai Jeundogan and Emeric Laporte met with a header, which was stopped by the goalkeeper again.

Manchester City thwarted Sheffield’s attempts to snatch a tie in the final minutes of the match, and kept the victory, as Rumsdale responded to a missile shot launched by Jesus from the center of the penalty area, following a quick attack by the team in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the match, to end the meeting with the precious victory of Manchester City.