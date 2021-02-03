Manchester City continued their victories and took the lead after beating its host Burnley 2-0 on Wednesday in the twenty-second stage of the England Football Championship.

Manchester City scored early through Brazilian Gabriel Jesus when he took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Nick Bob after a powerful shot by Portuguese Bernardo Silva from inside the area, and he followed it on his left from close range to the left of the goalkeeper (3).

And Manchester City imposed absolute control over the events and created more than one opportunity to score until Rahim Sterling succeeded in translating a strong cross pass to German Ilkay Gundogan from inside the area, so he followed it with his right inside the empty goal (38).

This is the ninth successive victory for Manchester City and the fourteenth of this season, strengthening its position in the lead with 47 points with a postponed match against Everton, three points ahead of its neighbors Manchester United, who knocked home Southampton with nine clean goals on Tuesday at the opening stage.

Manchester City have not lost since 21 November.

Manchester City achieved the most important points by earning three points before crucial matches in their quest to regain the title.