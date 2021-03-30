D.he paths of identification figure Sergio Agüero and Manchester City parted after ten years at the end of the season. As the Premier League leader announced on Monday evening, the contract with the Argentine striker, which expires in the summer, will not be extended.

Agüero moved from Atletico Madrid to the Citizens in 2011 and has scored 257 goals in a total of 384 appearances for the Skyblues, making him the club’s record scorer. Probably the most important goal was scored by the attacker in his first season on the last day of the game in a 3-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers, which City secured their first championship title in 44 years in a dramatic season finale.

Where the 32-year-old’s path will lead is still open. After his departure, Aguero will be honored with a statue on the grounds of the stadium in Manchester. “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the past ten years cannot be overestimated,” City Managing Director Khaldoon al-Mubarak praised the striker.

In the current season, the team mate of national player Ilkay Gündogan hardly got a chance in the team of team manager Pep Guardiola due to a knee injury and Covid 19 disease.