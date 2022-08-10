Manchester City started the Premie League as the worthy champion it is, beating West Ham United on the scoreboard and notoriously in the process of the game. The citizen team prevailed as visitors 0-2, courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland, who seeks to shape his new era in football and has started on the right foot.
Once again, the Sky Blue team was the protagonist in the market, forming a very powerful squad, releasing players who did not contribute much to Pep Guardiola’s team and bringing refreshing players to the same positions. One such sale was left-back Zinchenko, who signed for Arsenal, and now Guardiola and City have sealed the arrival of his replacement.
The young Spaniard who plays for Anderletch, Sergio Gómez, will be a Manchester City footballer in the next few weeks in exchange for a figure of around 15 million euros including variables. Even the English club has made an important decision with the one formed in La Masía, the initial idea was to transfer it to Girona, a club owned by City Football Group so that it would have activity. However, they would have opted for him to stay with Guardiola and for him to be behind Cançelo on the left wing.
#Manchester #City #closes #signing #left
Leave a Reply