Manchester City are champions of England. On Saturday evening, competitor Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest, so that City can no longer lose the lead. It is the fifth time in ten years that the club has won the Premier League.

For almost the entire season, Arsenal were on course to finish at the top, but from April the London club started to lose more and more points. The 0-3 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion was already painful, and this Saturday the loss 1-0 against number sixteen Nottingham was added.

Manchester City, meanwhile, benefited from the purchase of Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland, who set a record with 36 goals in a single Premier League season. The question now is whether coach Pep Guardiola can continue the success in the Champions League, where his club will be in the final against Internazionale next month. It would be the club’s first ever Champions League win, two years after the missed opportunity against Chelsea.