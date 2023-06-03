Manchester City, champion of the FA Cup! Watch Gundogan’s two great goals on video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The German player’s first score is the fastest in the history of the Cup finals.
Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final, thanks to two great goals from the German of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan.
Great goals from Manchester City champion
Ilkay Gundogan’s first goal, after thirteen seconds, is the fastest in FA Cup final history.
The German, as soon as the game began, made it 1-0 with a volley from the edge of the area that he put in the squad.
Gundogan’s goal is the fastest in competition final history, ahead of Everton striker Louis Saha’s goal in the 2009 final against Chelsea.
Gundogan’s second goal came in the 51st minute, after a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.
“I don’t need these kinds of days to appreciate and feel how special this club is,” Gundogan said after handing City their seventh FA Cup.
“I know that and that’s why I’ve been here for seven years,” he said.
Regarding his future, Gundogan did not clear up any unknowns, having the Champions League final just one week away. “I haven’t decided anything, we’ll see what happens,” said the German on the British channel ‘BBC’.
With this title, Pep Guardiola’s team is closer to the treble, since they had already won the Premier. Now, he only has the Champions League left, his most precious fight.
*With EFE
