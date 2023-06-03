Saturday, June 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City, champion of the FA Cup! Watch Gundogan’s two great goals on video

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester City, champion of the FA Cup! Watch Gundogan’s two great goals on video


close

Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan.

Gundogan.

The German player’s first score is the fastest in the history of the Cup finals.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final, thanks to two great goals from the German of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan.

Great goals from Manchester City champion

Ilkay Gundogan’s first goal, after thirteen seconds, is the fastest in FA Cup final history.

See also  Church pawing, Vlahovic as well: Allegri's plans for the golden couple

The German, as soon as the game began, made it 1-0 with a volley from the edge of the area that he put in the squad.

Gundogan’s goal is the fastest in competition final history, ahead of Everton striker Louis Saha’s goal in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

Gundogan’s second goal came in the 51st minute, after a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

“I don’t need these kinds of days to appreciate and feel how special this club is,” Gundogan said after handing City their seventh FA Cup.

“I know that and that’s why I’ve been here for seven years,” he said.

Regarding his future, Gundogan did not clear up any unknowns, having the Champions League final just one week away. “I haven’t decided anything, we’ll see what happens,” said the German on the British channel ‘BBC’.

With this title, Pep Guardiola’s team is closer to the treble, since they had already won the Premier. Now, he only has the Champions League left, his most precious fight.

See also  Manchester City thrashes Bayern Munich and dreams of the 'Orejona' again

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #City #champion #Cup #Watch #Gundogans #great #goals #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Girls in short skirts urged to be careful in the Moscow metro

Girls in short skirts urged to be careful in the Moscow metro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result