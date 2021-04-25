Manchester City won the League Cup, also called «Carabao Cup» for the fourth time in a row this Sunday by beating Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 spectators at the London stadium of Wembley.

French defender Aymeric Laporte scored the only goal of the match, headed, with eight minutes remaining in the match, frustrating the hopes of the ‘Spurs’ to finish with 13 years of title drought.

Pep Guardiola’s pupils played their best version on the pitch, in which Tottenham had hardly any chances on the goal of Steffen, goalkeeper chosen by the Spanish coach to defend the interests of the ‘cityzens’.

The ‘Spurs’, who fired their coach José Mourinho on Monday at the beginning of a chaotic week in which -like City- joined the European Super League project for later abandon her, did not generate danger at any time and stayed alive on the scoreboard thanks to the good performance of their goalkeeper, Frenchman Hugo Cries.

For the first time in 13 months, a football match in England brought together fans of both teams inside a stadium, at one of the test events held at Wembley as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

City will not be able to lift four titles this season because of their defeat to Chelsea last weekend in the FA Cup semi-final.

However, the ‘Cityzens’ remain in the race for the treble. On Wednesday they have the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against him Paris Saint-Germain while they are close to sealing the tPremier League title, where they have an income of ten points of advantage in the absence of five days for the closing of the competition, over their neighbor the Manchester United, which today tied with Leeds at zero.