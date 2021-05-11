Manchester City were proclaimed Premier League champions for the third time in four years after Manchester United’s 1-2 loss to Leicester at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s team takes 10 points from the ‘Red Devils’ with three days remaining to finish the Premier League. Now, the ‘cityzens’ will have their sights set on the Champions League final, which will be held on May 29 against Chelsea, and everything indicates that it will be in Lisbon, like last year.

With a panorama of four games in a week – United will play again on Thursday against Liverpool – coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought out a team of substitutes and the ‘Foxes’ did not miss the opportunity to take the three points of the Theater of the Dreams with the goals of the young Luke Thomas and the Turk Soyuncu. Both the locals scored it, scored Mason Greenwood.

Guardiola’s team will not be proclaimed champion on the pitch, but its dominance in the demanding English championship will remain in history after a hesitant start to the season.

After the titles in 2018 and 2019, Liverpool dethroned City last season (9th in the table after 13 games played), but the ‘Citizens’ once again prove to be the best English club in recent years.

A dominance that will be unquestionable if they win the Champions League on May 29, which would be the club’s first international title.