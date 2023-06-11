Manchester City became champion of the UEFA Champions League, the only title that was missing from the ‘Cityzens’ showcases. Led by the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, they managed to beat Inter Milan in a very even match for both elevens that will go down in the history of the British team.

Far from the sporting superiority for which many gave City the champion, there was an unprecedented final between the English and the Italians. In a very even match and with an ‘almost’ perfect reading from those led by Simone Inzaghi, Inter was able to block the powers of Erling Haaland in the first half and the victory became far away for the favorites and current champions of England.

With a goalless tie, the second half began. As few times, Guardiola seemed restless and was constantly walking in the technical area giving instructions to his team. At minute 68, came what was the only goal of the match in Istanbul, Turkey. Rodrigo Hernández was in charge of giving Manchester City the title goal.

Inter had options, but luck and goalkeeper Ederson prevented any feat on the part of the ‘Nerazzurri’. In this way, the British team finally shouts the first title of the most important club tournament in Europe.

