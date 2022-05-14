Sunday, May 15, 2022
Manchester City can take a key step towards the title against West Ham

May 14, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City vs. newcastle

Pep Guardiola will get the best out of the squad for the match.

Although he cannot be champion on Sunday, Manchester City could take a huge step towards a fourth title in five years if they beat West Ham (7th), in the penultimate round of the Premier League.

In case of victory, he would have a six-point advantage over Liverpool, who played the English Cup final against Chelsea (3rd) on Saturday, with a widely favorable goal difference.

The bills


If the Reds perform at Southampton on Tuesday, a worse result than the
City, Pep Guardiola’s team will be champion.

Behind them, the race for qualification for the Champions League was relaunched on Thursday by Tottenham’s victory against Arsenal (3-0).

The Spurs (5th) have put the pressure on the Gunners (4th), who are only one point ahead, and they could pass them on Sunday if they beat Burnley (17th). Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday to play at Newcastle (14th), which is not at stake, but will try to surprise a Top 6 team, a group to which it hopes to belong in the coming seasons.

AFP

