Manchester City can take a key step towards the title against West Ham

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pep Guardiola will get the best out of the squad for the match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 14, 2022, 09:12 AM
Although he cannot be champion on Sunday, Manchester City could take a huge step towards a fourth title in five years if they beat West Ham (7th), in the penultimate round of the Premier League.
In case of victory, he would have a six-point advantage over Liverpool, who played the English Cup final against Chelsea (3rd) on Saturday, with a widely favorable goal difference.
It may interest you: (League 2022-I: the accounts to classify the home runs)
The bills
If the Reds perform at Southampton on Tuesday, a worse result than the
City, Pep Guardiola’s team will be champion.
Behind them, the race for qualification for the Champions League was relaunched on Thursday by Tottenham’s victory against Arsenal (3-0).
The Spurs (5th) have put the pressure on the Gunners (4th), who are only one point ahead, and they could pass them on Sunday if they beat Burnley (17th). Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to wait until Monday to play at Newcastle (14th), which is not at stake, but will try to surprise a Top 6 team, a group to which it hopes to belong in the coming seasons.
It may interest you: (Press versions point to Ricardo Gareca as a possible DT of Colombia)
AFP
May 14, 2022, 09:12 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #key #step #title #West #Ham
Leave a Reply