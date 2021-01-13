MANCHESTER CITY

Machine citizen carbure again. At full throttle, the team led by Guardiola has had an immaculate transition to the year with an almost perfect December in which they closed their pass to the Champions League as first and a triple pass in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

In the Premier, after having used all the wild cards, he recovers a rope with those above with three consecutive victories and an exhibition against Chelsea. This City, physically recovered after an atypical preseason, more intelligent and efficient with the ball, with an imposing Rúben Dias behind and the explosion of a new Gundogan, is back.

AS to watch: Phil Foden. The Englishman has uncovered the machine gun, with a good handful of goals, who is taking advantage of the numerous casualties in attack like no one else.