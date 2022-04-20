Brighton line-up confirmed
Graham Potter choose the following footballers to try to chain their third consecutive win: Robert Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March; Mwepu, Mac Allister, Caicedo; Welbeck, Gross.
Mwepuone of the sensations of the Premier, in the center of the field. Gross accompanies an old acquaintance from the competition: Welbeck. cucurella captains the line of five defenders that will presumably draw the squad of the seagulls. Robert Sanchezthe wall in the goal.
Training: 5-3-2.
