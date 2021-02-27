London (dpa)

Manchester City continued its brilliant start in the journey to regain the title in the English Premier League, and grabbed a precious 2-1 victory over West Ham today «Saturday», in the opening of the «stage 26» of the competition, and Manchester City extended its record in the number of victories achieved by various tournaments, raising His tally to 20 consecutive victories, which is also a record for Premier League teams.

The team strengthened its lead in the English Premier League table by raising its tally to 62 points, and West Ham stuck at 45 points in fourth place.

The first half ended with a 1-1 draw, as Manchester City scored through Portuguese defender Robin Diaz in the 30th minute, and Staham striker Michael Antonio tied for the guests in the 43rd minute, and in the second half, defender John Stones snatched victory for Manchester City with a goal in the 68th minute.

Manchester City continued its wonderful career this season, and maintained its record free of defeats in the last 27 games, knowing that his victory «today» is his 24 in these matches against three draws.

Manchester City has not lost a match since it fell to Tottenham 0-2 on November 21, so that the team kept its record free of defeats in various tournaments over the course of 98 days.

And the team became one match away from another record equalization for it related to the number of consecutive games in which it kept its record unbeaten, as the team kept its record unbeaten in 28 consecutive games, during the period from April 27 to December 3, 2017 under the leadership of The Spanish coach, Josep Guardiola, is also, and Manchester City achieved its 20th consecutive victory in various tournaments today.