Manchester City have started the season on the right foot after beating their city rivals, United, in the Community Shield last weekend. Now Guardiola’s men will get going in the Premier League starting this Sunday when they meet Chelsea, once again the club of the sheikhs of Saudi Arabia are seen as favourites to win the title and this distinction could grow even more now that the club is preparing to sign two new signings, the first being Eze.
According to the latest report from The Athletic, City have begun negotiations for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who is coming off the best season of his career. The source claims that the Manchester side have informed the Englishman’s best that once Julian’s departure is finalised, the club have the capital and space within the squad to make a move for his arrival this summer, leaving the final decision to be up to the player.
Although Eze is not a centre forward like Álvarez, the Englishman is an attacking midfielder who can perform all over the pitch, his favourite area is behind the ‘9’ as a playmaker who usually arrives empty and by surprise to the gaps inside the area, however, from his origins, Eberechi showed conditions to perform as a winger, where he began his career due to his physical potential. Pep is a great admirer of the footballer’s style and would be happy to add him this summer.
