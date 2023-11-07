Erling Haaland in the UEFA Champions League:

➤ 39 goals.

➤ 5 assists.

➤ 34 matches.

➤ He was already champion of the tournament.

➤ Scoring champion with Borussia Dortmund.

➤ Scoring champion with Manchester City.

He is barely 23 years old.

WHAT’S NEVER SEEN BEFORE. pic.twitter.com/RHg46Lg5Tw

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 7, 2023