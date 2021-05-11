“Manchester City” became the champion of England in football season 2020/21 ahead of schedule, the portal writes. “Sport-Express”.

This happened on Tuesday, May 11, after the defeat of the second in the standings club Manchester United to Leicester (1: 2) in the home match of the 36th round of the English Premier League (Premier League).

Thus, Manchester City managed to break away from the closest rival Manchester United by 10 points, which guaranteed him a victory in the Premier League this season.

This is the City’s seventh Premier League triumph. The club previously won the league title in 1937, 1968, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

On May 4, English “Manchester City” beat French “Paris Saint-Germain” and for the first time in their history reached the Champions League final, where they will play against Chelsea. The final game will take place on May 29 in Istanbul.