Erling Haalandwith his scoring appetite restored, led Manchester City’s victory against Young Boys and certified Pep Guardiola’s team’s qualification for the round of 16 (3-0).

City, who will still have to close the first position in the group that will be played against RB Leipzig in the last two days, had fewer problems in their field than in Switzerland to beat Young Boys, who did not shoot once in the entire match. meeting.

A double from Haaland, including a goal from outside the area, and a goal from Phil Foden, together with the expulsion of Sandro Luper for a double yellow card, turned Tuesday’s duel at the Etihad into little more than a walk.

The Swiss barely held on to the 0-0 lead for just over twenty minutes, when Rodrigo Hernández, with a dance movement in the area, tried to get away from two Young Boys defenders, but Lauper tripped him in front of the referee.

From eleven meters, Haaland did not fail and, in addition to scoring his third goal in this Premier, he converted his fourth consecutive penalty, leaving the failure at the beginning of the season against Sheffield United in the past.

Despite missing several chances that could have increased the lead much earlier, it was not until added time in the first half when Jack Grealish invented a change of direction towards Foden’s side and the Englishman, in just four touches, left Ulisses Garcia and defined crossed.

A great goal that revealed Foden’s quick thinking and the connection with Grealish, who alternates starting with the bench and has not yet established himself in the eleven this season. Young Boys had little left to scratch with the score being 2-0; more to Haaland, who before leaving substituted scored an atypical goal for him, with a shot from outside the area.

His 39th goal in 34 games in ‘Champions’, above those of Ferenc Puskas (36) and two of another Manchester City legend like Sergio Agüero (41).

His average of goals, 1.12 per game, is unmatched in the competition. With the double in his pocket and after the expulsion of Lauper, which reduced Young Boys’ few threats, Guardiola removed Haaland to reserve him for the duel against Chelsea this Sunday. Smart decision, because although City sought the fourth with some interest, the match was more than decided and they only had to wait until the final whistle for them to qualify for the round of 16, a constant in the last decade. Guardiola’s men have not missed the first round of the KO since 2012-2013. –

EFE

