Manchester City has dealt with Arsenal in a very entertaining topper. In London, the team of coach Pep Guardiola won 1-3. Thanks to the victory, the national champion is also the leader in the Premier League again.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the score after 24 minutes of play. Takehiro Tomiyasu wanted to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper under pressure from Jack Grealish, but De Bruyne completely missed it. He saw his chance and shot in the 0-1 with a handsome bow ball.

Thanks to a striking penalty from Bukayo Saka, caused by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, the halftime score was 1-1 and that was justified given the game image.

In the second half, City turned out to be the better team and walked away from the home club. Jack Grealish scored after an attack set up by Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan. Then Haaland personally decided the match. He shot in after preparatory work by De Bruyne.

Jack Grealish is the celebrated man after the 1-2. © Action Images via Reuters



Arsenal and City now both have 51 points, although the London team has played a game less. The goal difference of Guardiola’s team is much better, so the team from Manchester is the leader. Standmate United is third with five points less.

“This is what we needed,” said Haaland. “I am very happy with this victory. Now we have to put in a good series and make sure we distance ourselves from Arsenal. I know we can do it, but it won’t be easy. But most guys know how to be champions, although I’ve never experienced that here. But we fully believe in it again, that seems clear to me.”

