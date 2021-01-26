Manchester City has already put the direct. And apparently in previous years when this has happened, no team is able to keep up. The strongest march of the ‘citizens’ is an unstoppable march, even more so seeing that Liverpool is not able to maintain those numbers. Those of Pep Guardiola They already have 11 consecutive victories among all competitions and a total of 18 matches without losing. And above all, they are Premier League leaders with 41 points and the same matches as all their rivals.

The overwhelming triumph against West brom (0-5) was certified in a first time where there was only one color. A goal from Mahrez, one from Cancelo and two from Gündogan, who already has seven in the league and is the top scorer of the ‘citizens’, an unexpected scoring breakthrough. The German midfielder is not playing closer to the area than ever, because he continues to start from the position of ‘8’ as he always has, but rather that he reaches the area with each play. And when the ball lands on his feet, he is showing that he sees the goal bigger than anyone. Further, the ease with which Cancello is generating chances, as well as its guaranteed presence in three quarters to combine, make this Manchester City an irrepressible offensive mix for teams trying to defend themselves in their midfield. In the second half, already with 0-4 on the scoreboard, Sterling made his and finished the ‘baggies’.

West Brom had no choice. Their only danger came in the first two minutes of the game, in two set pieces, and then they sank little by little to continue confirming themselves as one of the favorites for relegation. Those of Sam Allardyce are penultimate and are five points from salvation.