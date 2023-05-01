LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester City took the top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland hit another set of milestones in a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday.
It took Haaland just three minutes to score his 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, with the Norwegian scoring a penalty.
This put him on par with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s scoring record in a single Premier League season.
The Norwegian also became the first player in England’s top flight to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did it for Aston Villa in 1931.
“Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. It feels like a long time ago,” joked City manager Pep Guardiola.
City’s 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal on Wednesday made them favorites to clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons under Pep Guardiola but they still started two points behind Arsenal at Craven Cottage .
(Reporting by Martin Herman)
