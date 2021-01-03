Manchester City beat Chelsea away in the English Premier League (Premier League) round 17 match. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, January 3, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the guests. Among the winners, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne scored goals. Callum Hudson-Odoi scored against Londoners.

The victory allowed the “townspeople” to score 29 points and take the fifth place in the championship. Chelsea have three points less and are in eighth position.

Manchester City will host Brighton on 13 January in the next round. Chelsea will play Fulham on the road two days later.