Manchester City did good business in the Premier League on Thursday evening. On a visit to Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s team won 0-1 and the gap with leader Arsenal is reduced to five points.

City knew in advance what to do. Arsenal did not get further than 0-0 against Newcastle United on Tuesday evening and so the national champion was able to catch up with the current number 1 in the position. Chelsea started the game as number ten and is also struggling with the necessary injuries. Hakim Ziyech was finally allowed to start again in the base.

The specter of injury also haunted Chelsea during the game, as manager Graham Potter had already made two substitutions after 20 minutes of play. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic both had to leave injured. The best chance of the first half was nevertheless for the home team. Substitute Carney Chukwuemeka hit the post just before the break.

Hakim Ziyech keeps Nathan Aké off the ball. © Action Images via Reuters



In the second half, City were much more dangerous than in the first part. Riyad Mahrez’s opening goal was therefore in the air for a while when he scored a lot after 63 minutes of play. The Algerian worked a cross from Jack Grealish at the far post. City remained the parent, but failed to score. Not even Erling Haaland, who therefore remains on 21 hits.

Chelsea have won only one of their last eight league matches and are in tenth place after seventeen matches. Coach Graham Potter’s team has 25 points. League-leader Arsenal has 44 points.





Premier League numbers

