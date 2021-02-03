The 9-0 victory of their main chaser for the title, Manchester United, did not seem to upset Manchester City, who comfortably beat Burnley 2-0 and were the only Premier League leader with 47 points and one game less. The Red Devils were three points apart.

It only took three minutes for Brazilian Gabriel Jesús to put City ahead with a header, after a rebound from goalkeeper Nick Pope resulting from a strong shot from Bernardo Silva. For the nostalgic, the goal was a direct trip to Aldo Pedro Poy’s popcorn.

Then, Pep Guardiola’s team played their usual game: control of the game with possession of the ball and position and score in blocks when they did not have it. So it was, at the will of City, which with seven minutes left in the first half increased the count when Raheem Sterling pushed the ball to goal after a pass from İlkay Gündoğan.

Raheem Sterling scores the two to zero and liquidates the match. Photo: Alex Pantling

The second half followed with a clear dominance of City and a retracted Burnley. So much so that he rarely approached Ederson Moraes’ bow. Although he had plays in which he could increase his victory, Manchester did not manage to convert, largely due to the good performance of Pope.

Next Sunday a great game is coming at Anfield: Manchester City is measured against Liverpool who will try to shorten distances and that Pep’s team does not detach from the rest of the competitors.

As for Sergio Agüero, he was not on the list of summoned for the match since he continues in his set-up after having overcome Covid-19. Regarding his return to the fields, Guardiola explained in a conference: “Sergio still does not train on the grass, he started to move a little. He will need a few weeks to return to the team. The important thing is that he tested negative, he is healthy again.”