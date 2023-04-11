Manchester City Bayern Munich streaming and live TV: where to see the Champions League match

MANCHESTER CITY BAYERN MUNICH STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 11 April 2023, at 21 Manchester City and Bayern Munich take the field at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to see the match Manchester City Bayern Munich live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Manchester City Bayern Munich where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Manchester City Bayern Munich kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 11 April 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Manchester City Bayern Munich will be visible through the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Manchester City-Bayern Munich

: Manchester City-Bayern Munich Where : Etihad Stadium, Manchester

: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Date: Tuesday 11 April 2023

Tuesday 11 April 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streams: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve looked at where to see Manchester City Bayern Munich on TV and live streams, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match: