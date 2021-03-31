Barcelona: The culé team only has to manage the 3-0 of the first leg. Controlling the start of the game will be key to this. Hansen returns to the squad after being substituted in the first leg, like Laia Codina, who returned to a list after four months. Jenni Hermoso, the team’s top scorer, It will not be due to physical discomfort. The team comes to this match with full total wins in all 21 games of League disputed.

As to follow: Alexia Putellas. The Catalan is one of those players who changes the games. His influence is total.