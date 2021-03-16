B. M´GLADBACH
The German team comes to the game knowing that it is very difficult to be in the quarterfinal draw, but that will also be a way of taking pressure off, since not passing would be what everyone expected, so they are willing to surprise . Getting ahead on the scoreboard will be his mission to put pressure on City
As to follow: Plea. The German team needs the best version of the forward to achieve the comeback.
#Manchester #City #Monchengladbach #live #Champions #League #live
Leave a Reply