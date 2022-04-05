Atletico Madrid

Once their serious crisis of results has been overcome, the rojiblanco team has put together an unbeatable streak. He has six wins in a row in the League and his main objective, qualifying for the Champions League next year, seems quite on track. Released and having recovered their best feelings, the colchoneros face these quarterfinals without the role of favorites, something that suits them well and has a very positive impact on their performance. They already dropped the other Manchester team, United, in the round of 16 and today they intend to anger the other part of the city. For such a company, Simeone has three casualties: Giménez and Herrera due to injury and Carrasco due to suspension. Three homegrown players, Christian, Ibra and Serrano, complete the list.

Ace to follow: João Félix. The ‘Menino’ is in a moment of spectacular form. Against Alavés, he had a great game and signed a double. In the last seven games, he has scored seven goals and provided two assists.