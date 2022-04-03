Clash of styles in the confrontation between Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Guardiola and Simeone will face each other again in a duel where we will see a very proactive and dominant game, for a more reactive and defensive one. We’ll see who ends up prevailing in the end.
When is Manchester City – Atlético de Madrid played? The match will be played on Tuesday, April 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Where is Manchester City – Atlético de Madrid played? The match will be at the Etihad Stadium with capacity for 55,097 spectators.
On which TV channel can I watch Manchester City – Atlético de Madrid?
On Spain It can be seen in Movistar Champions League.
On Mexico It will be broadcast on HBO Max starting at 2:00 p.m.
At the same time you can follow Ecuador through Fox Sports Cono Sur, in Colombia (in addition to ESPN2) and Peru (in addition to ESPN2).
Starting at 3:00 p.m. it will be broadcast on Chilethrough Fox Sports Cono Sur and ESPN2 Sur, and on Venezuela, on the same channels as Mexico. On Argentina (4:00 p.m.) can be seen through the same channels as in Chile.
On United States It will be broadcast in the time slot between Los Angeles (12:00 p.m.) and New York (3:00 p.m.) on CBS Sports Network and UniMás.
How can I follow Manchester City – Atlético de Madrid in streaming?
In Spain It will be broadcast on Movistar +.
In Mexico It can be followed on HBO Max.
In Latin America It can be followed on ESPN Play Sur and FOX Play Sur. In the case of Venezuela, the Fox service will be your application.
In United States It can be followed through TUDN, Paramount + and Univision NOW.
Manchester City
The citizen team is leader of the Premier but with Liverpool hot on their heels. The pressure to win the league can make him fail in Champion or accumulate fatigue, which can benefit Atlético, who see La Liga very far away. Guardiola will have the important casualties of Ruben Dias, Stones and Palmer.
Atletico Madrid
Atlético de Madrid has recovered its good feelings after a winning streak that was extended yesterday with a 4-1 win over Alavés. For the match against City, Cholo will not be able to count on Héctor Herrera, so they will have all their best players available to try to beat Guardiola’s team.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Aké, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Rodrigo; Sterling, Grealish, Foden.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Lodi; Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar; Joao Felix, Griezmann.
Manchester City 2-1 Atletico Madrid
