The Birmingham team will appear in Manchester with an eleven much more recognizable than the one used in the FA Cup. Emiliano Martínez in goal, the usual line of four in defense, double pivot for Douglas Luiz and Barkley, Grealish as a hitch and Watkins as a center forward .

ONCE OF THE ASTON VILLA: Emiliano Martínez; Matty Cash, Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Barkley; Bertrand Traoré, Grealish, McGuinn; Watkins.