Manchester City had to wait for a result or get their own on Sunday, but it came first. The Citizens are crowned Premier League champions for the ninth time in the club’s history.
After Arsenal’s defeat against Nottingham this Saturday, the team led by Pep Guardiola automatically became the lord and master of English football. Thus, Manchester City has been proclaimed champion of the Premier on matchday 37, although they still have a match pending against Brighton corresponding to matchday 32 of the Premier and this matchday, against Chelsea.
Guardiola’s team has had a spectacular final stretch of the season. City has shown a much higher level than the rest of the Premier teams and managed to snatch that first position from an Arsenal that has been left with honey on its lips.
Undoubtedly, Guardiola has once again managed to form a more than competitive team with the best players on the planet, but the arrival of Erling Haaland has been a leap in quality for a team full of stars. The Norwegian in his first season at City has left, and has broken the scoring record for a player in the same season in the Premier with 36 goals and 52 counting all competitions, for now.
But not only the skyblue team has been sensational in the domestic tournament, as they have qualified for the Champions League final and the FA Cup final, therefore, they have in their hands the possibility of conquering a treble that would be historic for the club.
How many titles has Manchester City won in its history?
Since the arrival of the investment fund from the United Arab Emirates and, above all, since Guardiola was on the bench, City has become one of the best teams in England and in the world. In fact, Manchester City is the fifth most successful club in England with 30 titles in its history, counting the recent Premier, and with two finals yet to be played.
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
champion years
|
Premier League
|
9
|
1937, 1968, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023
|
FA Cup
|
6
|
1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019
|
League Cup
|
8
|
1970, 1976, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
|
Community Shield
|
6
|
1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018, 2019
|
UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup
|
1
|
1970
